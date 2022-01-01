Go
Toast

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

An intimate East Cambridge restaurant, bar, and music room currently masquerading as a burger bar.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

877 Cambridge St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)

Popular Items

Double J Farms Burger$16.00
8oz grass-fed, grass-finished beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles, on a sesame bun
Smokehouse Burger$15.50
Gouda, Bacon, Fried Onions, Pickles, House BBQ Sauce
Apple Walnut Salad$11.00
mixed greens, delicata squash, pomegranate, walnuts, apple, red onion, cider vinaigrette
Mushroom Burger$15.50
Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aioli
Mac & Cheese$13.00
caramelized onions, mushrooms, toasted breadcrumbs
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$12.00
gooey cheese on sourdough, creamy tomato bisque
Pesto Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a sesame bun
Mayflower Chicken Wings (8)$15.00
Buffalo, BBQ, or Honey Mustard w/ Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese
Roasted Broccoli$5.00
House Veggie Burger$14.00
Housemade w/ sauteed veggies, black beans, and oats. Topped w/ tomato, onion, guacamole, greens
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

877 Cambridge St

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

No reviews yet

Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats.
Please note this is the Cambridge location.

The Smoke Shop - Kendall Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

No reviews yet

Open for take out, delivery, and patio!
7 Days a week! 8am-8pm
Please order online!

Cambridge Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Nationally acclaimed and locally cherished, the Cambridge Brewing Company has been at the forefront of the Pub Brewery movement since our inception in 1989. Our focuses on high quality craft beers and seasonally inspired New England fare have led to numerous accolades and a devoted clientele. Our desire to exceed guest expectations informs and motivates us daily.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston