ATX Bodega

Best Portioned Tacos in Chicago. Voted #1 La Birria Tacos in Chicago. Delicious variety of BBQ, Brisket, Mahi, Carne Asada and Much More. Delivery and Pick-Up are Available.

TACOS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Carne Asada Tacos$16.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
1 Smoked Al Pastor Taco$5.95
Smoked pork, scratch-made pastor sauce, grilled onion & pineapple, cilantro, avocado crema
Elotes$5.25
Buttered corn topped with mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chili powder and tajin
1 Carne Asada Taco$6.25
Marinated skirt steak served with cilantro & onions on corn tortillas
French Fries$5.95
Our famous hand-cut fries, salted & seasoned
Queso Blanco Dipping Sauce$3.75
Scratch-made queso blanco dipping sauce. served with your choice of chips or tortillas Also pairs great with our Hand-Cut Fries and Birria Tacos!
1 Garlic Shrimp Taco$7.25
Grilled garlic shrimp, sautéed peppers & onions, creamy poblano coleslaw, avocado
3 Birria Tacos with Cheese$16.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas! Served with consommé dipping sauce.
1 Birria Taco with Cheese$6.95
Shredded brisket stewed in a rich broth, topped with red cabbage, pickled onion & cilantro on two corn tortillas fried in chili oil. With cheese melted between the tortillas! Served with consommé dipping sauce
Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Shredded jack cheese blend on a flour tortilla with your choice of protein! (optional)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2301 Foster Avenue Chicago 60625

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
