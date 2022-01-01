Go
ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

The Rio Grande$5.00
crispy chicken breast, tex sauce, pickles and atx slaw
The Urban Cowboy$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
Straight cut fries$4.00
The Long Horn$5.50
double beef, texsauce, pickles, bacon, lettuce, tomato
The 6th Street$4.00
beef, american, pickles, lettuce, Ketchup and Mustard
The Armadillo$5.00
crispy chicken breast, mike's hot honey and goat cheese
Chips & Queso$5.00
Zilker Zinger$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
The Lone Star$5.00
beef, jack cheese, guacamole and fresh jalapenos
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin TX 78744

Nearby restaurants

Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen

Fried, Grilled and Smoked Chicken, made from scratch everyday.

Delectable Truck

Come in and enjoy!

Little Beast Food Truck

Little Beast serves Austin's most crave worthy sliders, fries, queso, nuggets and jalapeño bottle caps.

Mi Bambuco Colombian

Come in and enjoy!

