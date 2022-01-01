Go
ATX Sliders @ Key Bar

ATX Sliders is a new elevated gourmet sliders food truck with flavor combinations as unique as Austin itself. Located at Key Bar, it’s all about good food, good music, and good company. It truly embodies everything that we love about our amazing city

HAMBURGERS

617 W 6th Street

Avg 5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

The Southern Gentleman$5.00
crispy Chicken breast, baby arugula, gorgonzola sauce
Chips & Queso$5.00
Zilker Zinger$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
The 6th Street$4.00
beef, american, pickles, lettuce, Ketchup and Mustard
The SoCo$5.50
beef , brie tomato jam and dijonaisse
The Urban Cowboy$5.00
crispy chicken breast, texsauce, queso and fresh jalapenos
The Rodeo$5.00
beef, american, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce
The Armadillo$5.00
crispy chicken breast, mike's hot honey and goat cheese
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Straight cut fries$3.00
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

617 W 6th Street

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
