Caterers

ATX Sliders Food Truck

Closed today

StarStarStarStarStar

6 Reviews

3400 Comsouth Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Popular Items

Zilker Zinger$5.50
beef, atx bacon jam, and fried egg
The Rodeo$5.00
beef, american, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce
The Armadillo$5.00
crispy chicken breast, mike's hot honey and goat cheese
Hot Honey and Goat cheese nuggets$6.00
8 nuggets dressed in hot honey and topped with goat cheese crumbles
Chips & Queso$5.00
The SoCo$5.50
beef , brie tomato jam and dijonaisse
The 6th Street$4.00
beef, american, pickles, lettuce, Ketchup and Mustard
The Rio Grande$5.00
crispy chicken breast, tex sauce, pickles and atx slaw
Straight cut fries$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin TX 78744

Nearby restaurants

Mi Bambuco Colombian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Beast @ Ghostline

No reviews yet

At Little Beast Slider Co, we want our customers to find comfort in the food they eat. Our delicious sliders are made with fresh meats and as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible, so we can provide quality and flavor with every bite.

Baldinucci Pizza Romana

No reviews yet

We serve delicious hand-tossed, stone-baked New York pizzas, as well as innovative, high-quality tray baked Roman pizza.

ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located at Ghostline kitchen and available for delivery, carry-out, or dine in.

