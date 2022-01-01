Go
Austin Food Company

Purest Food On The Planet

517 S Lamar Boulevard

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Taco$5.00
An elevated taco experience, enjoy the richness of umami flavor, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas, mixed with spicy ginger dressing
Lucky Squash Taco$4.00
Electrified Berry Pancakes$12.00
Delicious baked pancakes made with ancient spelt, hemp seeds, walnuts, sea moss, agave, dates, topped with coconut flakes, walnuts, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries and agave syrup on the side.
Simple Taco$3.00
This simple & elegant combination makes you come back for more, enjoy the richness of the avocado, the saltiness from the pickled cabbage, the savoriness from the toasted sesame seed, the spiciness from the red chili flakes & the sweetness from our house-made heirloom spelt tortillas
Coconut Squash Soup$6.00
BBQ Brisket Entree$12.00
Texas BBQ brisket tempeh, freshly picked field greens, toasted quinoa, broccoli, pickled cabbage, avocado, spicy ginger dressing on the side, garnished with sesame seeds (naturally gluten-free)
BBQ Brisket Taco$5.00
spelt tortilla, Texas BBQ brisket
tempeh, avocado, garnished with spicy ginger dressing, pickled vegetables & sesame seeds
Chickpea Power Bowl$12.00
wild mushrooms, freshly picked
field greens, toasted quinoa, tender chickpeas, pickled cabbage, avocado, green goddess dressing on the side, garnished with sesame seeds (naturally gluten-free)
Breakfast Taco$5.00
Goodness Gracious Wild Stir-fry$12.00
Wild mushrooms, kale, red onions, bell peppers, quinoa, pickled cabbage, avocado, spicy ginger dressing, sesame seeds
Location

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
