Go
Banner picView gallery

Au Comptoir - 4 Mechanic St

Open today 1:00 PM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4 Mechanic St

Woodstock, VT 05091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

4 Mechanic St, Woodstock VT 05091

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dr Coburns Tonic
orange star4.0 • 96
3 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091
View restaurantnext
Skinny Pancake - Quechee
orange starNo Reviews
7161 Woodstock Rd White River Junction, VT 05001
View restaurantnext
Farmer & the Bell
orange starNo Reviews
1792 Main St Quechee, VT 05059
View restaurantnext
TRAIL BREAK taps + tacos
orange star4.0 • 225
5945 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
View restaurantnext
Ramunto's Brick & Brew Pizza - 101 Mill Road
orange star4.1 • 329
101 Mill Road Bridgewater, VT 05034
View restaurantnext
PUBLIC HOUSE PUB QUECHEE
orange starNo Reviews
5813 Woodstock Road Quechee, VT 05059
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodstock

Worthy Kitchen - 442 East Woodstock Road
orange star4.3 • 2,210
442 East Woodstock Road Woodstock, VT 05091
View restaurantnext
Dr Coburns Tonic
orange star4.0 • 96
3 Elm Street Woodstock, VT 05091
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Woodstock

White River Junction

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Killington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Manchester Center

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plymouth

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Au Comptoir - 4 Mechanic St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston