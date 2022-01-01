Go
AU79 Tea House

815 West Naomi Avenue

Popular Items

Original Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Crispy Chicken$6.75
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Thai Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Honey Green Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Original Oolong Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Almond Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Honey Green Tea
Original Green Milk Tea, Iced$5.21
Peach Green Tea
Location

815 West Naomi Avenue

Arcadia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

