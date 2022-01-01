Go
  • Ypsilanti
  • Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

Come in and enjoy!

39 E Cross St

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza Small$11.00
Aubree's Bread$6.50
Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Large Margherita$19.00
Our house-made crust brushed with herb infused olive oil and topped with our signature five-cheese blend, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and finished with
a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Classic Sides$3.00
Build Your Own Pizza Large$15.00
Chili$4.00
Build Your Own Aubree's Burger$12.00
Cheese Bread$9.50
Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese
Calzone$12.00
The Ulitimate Feta Bread$10.00
You Feta Believe that you'll love this appetizer! Our famous feta-infused cheese bread is topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Location

39 E Cross St

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

