Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

Come in and enjoy!

4433 E Grand River Ave

Popular Items

Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh Romaine, tomato, red onion, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, beets and feta cheese
Chocolate Torte$6.00
Small Mighty Mighty Meat$14.00
Crumbled bacon, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, and ground beef with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Large The Big Kahuna$19.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, bacon, and red onion with our house-made BBQ sauce and four-cheese blend.
Build Your Own Pizza Large$15.00
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Aubree's Cinnamon Bread$6.00
Build Your Own Pizza Small$11.00
Large BBQ Chicken$19.00
Our house-made BBQ sauce topped with chicken, bacon, red onion, and four-cheese blend.
Large Supreme$19.00
Pepperoni, Spanish onions, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, and ham with pizza sauce and our signature five-cheese blend.
Location

4433 E Grand River Ave

Howell MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
