  • Ypsilanti
  • Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Ypsilanti Township

2122 Whittaker Rd

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza Large$15.00
Calzone$12.00
The Ulitimate Feta Bread$10.00
You Feta Believe that you'll love this appetizer! Our famous feta-infused cheese bread is topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Classic Sides$3.00
Coronado Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, seasoned grilled chicken, fresh avocado, diced eggs, diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and green onion
Build Your Own Pizza Small$11.00
Aubree's Bread$6.50
Hot bread sticks brushed with garlic butter and parmesan cheese
Cheese Bread$9.50
Smothered with our signature five-cheese blend, garlic butter, and parmesan cheese
Build Your Own Aubree's Burger$12.00
Aubree's Boneless Wings$12.00
Tender, crispy chicken tossed in one of our signature wing sauces. Served with celery, carrot sticks and our house-made buttermilk ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Location

2122 Whittaker Rd

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
