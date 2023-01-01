Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Aubrey
/
Aubrey
/
Caesar Salad
Aubrey restaurants that serve caesar salad
Palio’s Pizza Cafe
9900 US-380, Aubrey
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Salad
$7.99
Caesar Salad
$6.49
More about Palio’s Pizza Cafe
Prairie House - Cross Roads
10001 U.S. 380, Cross Roads
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$10.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan & croutons
More about Prairie House - Cross Roads
Browse other tasty dishes in Aubrey
Chicken Salad
More near Aubrey to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Denton
Avg 4.6
(43 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(10 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(593 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(395 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston