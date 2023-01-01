Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Aubrey

Go
Aubrey restaurants
Toast

Aubrey restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

Ruby Cates Bake + Shop - 202 b S Main St

202 b S Main St, Aubrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
One Cookie$3.00
More about Ruby Cates Bake + Shop - 202 b S Main St
Consumer pic

 

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

9900 US-380, Aubrey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deep Dish Cookies$6.99
More about Palio’s Pizza Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Aubrey

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Aubrey to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (726 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston