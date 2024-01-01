Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dum biryani in
Aubrey
/
Aubrey
/
Dum Biryani
Aubrey restaurants that serve dum biryani
Hashtag India - Aubrey
2965 FM ROAD1385, SUITE 800, AUBREY
No reviews yet
chicken dum biryani
$0.00
More about Hashtag India - Aubrey
Desi Chowrastha - Prosper
27379 E UNIVERSITY DR, SUITE 700, PROSPER
No reviews yet
Goat Dum Biryani
$16.99
Ulavacharu Goat Dum Biryani
$17.99
Chicken Dum Biryani
$14.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Prosper
