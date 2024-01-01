Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Masala dosa in
Aubrey
/
Aubrey
/
Masala Dosa
Aubrey restaurants that serve masala dosa
Hashtag India - Aubrey
2965 FM ROAD1385, SUITE 800, AUBREY
No reviews yet
masala dosa
$9.99
More about Hashtag India - Aubrey
Desi Chowrastha - Prosper
27379 E UNIVERSITY DR, SUITE 700, PROSPER
No reviews yet
Mysore Masala Dosa
$10.99
Rava Masala Dosa
$10.99
Masala Dosa
$9.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Prosper
Browse other tasty dishes in Aubrey
Biryani
Chicken Curry
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Brisket
Dosa
Cookies
Samosa
More near Aubrey to explore
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(96 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Denton
Avg 4.6
(53 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Prosper
No reviews yet
Argyle
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Celina
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(763 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Paris
No reviews yet
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(877 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(506 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston