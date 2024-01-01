Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Masala dosa in Aubrey

Go
Aubrey restaurants
Toast

Aubrey restaurants that serve masala dosa

Banner pic

 

Hashtag India - Aubrey

2965 FM ROAD1385, SUITE 800, AUBREY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
masala dosa$9.99
More about Hashtag India - Aubrey
Restaurant banner

 

Desi Chowrastha - Prosper

27379 E UNIVERSITY DR, SUITE 700, PROSPER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mysore Masala Dosa$10.99
Rava Masala Dosa$10.99
Masala Dosa$9.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Prosper

Browse other tasty dishes in Aubrey

Biryani

Chicken Curry

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Brisket

Dosa

Cookies

Samosa

Map

More near Aubrey to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (96 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.6 (53 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Prosper

No reviews yet

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (506 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston