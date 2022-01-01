Auburn restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
Toast
  • Auburn

Auburn's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Thai
Cake
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Auburn restaurants

Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn image

 

Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn

155 N. College St., Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
8 Piece Mini Beignets$5.99
Iced Cafe Au Lait
Iced Coffee & Chicory
The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Caesar
hearts of romaine, bacon fat croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made dressing
Bison Burger$18.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, tobacco onions, griddled kaiser roll, hand cut fries
"Famous" Fried Brussels$14.00
pickled onions, feta cheese, house bacon, sherry shallot vinaigrette
Voodoo Wing Company image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Voodoo Wing Company

2059 S College St, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEANUT CUP DESSERT$3.69
Fries$2.59
24 Piece Wings$25.89
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

160 North College Street, Auburn

Avg 4.3 (616 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Fried Pickles$5.99
Small Fry$2.99
3 Amigos Cantina & Grill image

 

3 Amigos Cantina & Grill

200 West Glen Suite 500, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small cheese dip$4.46
Chunky-Guac
Pollo Loco$11.45
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles

200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830, Auburn

Avg 3.2 (19 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA$10.99
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.
SUPREME$10.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Each size is an additional $2.
MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE$10.89
Lucy's image

 

Lucy's

2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Daughter$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
Juicy Lucy$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding$14.00
Serves 2-4
The Depot image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Depot

124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn

Avg 4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Seafood Fettuccine$28.00
Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Saffron Simmered Tomato Sauce, Asiago Toast
Saffron Gulf Grouper & Shrimp Linguini$29.00
Gulf Grouper & Gulf Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Simmered Tomatoes, Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Saffron & Herb Broth Asiago Toast
Blackened Guatemalan Mahi$28.00
Cajun Andouille Red Rice, Glazed Leeks, Citrus Remoulade (GF)
Amsterdam Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Egg Rolls$15.00
lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, oragne-horseradish marmalade
Steak Sandwich$15.00
sliced ribeye & sirloin, poblano sauce, provolone, caramelized shallots, wilted arugula, ciabatta
Crab Cake & Avocado$15.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Savanh Thai Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Savanh Thai Kitchen

1750 Opelika Road, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Pad Thai$12.00
Tom Kha (Bowl)$5.00
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich$15.00
house smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, "sunday sauce", fries
Original Acre Burger$16.00
charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries
Garden & Gun' Grilled Cheese$14.00
hot-house tomato, vacon marmalade, american cheese, pbr bread, crock of soup
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Spencer's Gooey Fries$9.49
Country Club of Auburn image

 

Country Club of Auburn

1120 S. College Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side House Salad$6.00
Hole #8 Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers$10.00
Hole #6 (1/2) Club Cobb Salad$10.00
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

422-B S Gay St, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$7.49
12 Buffalo Wings$10.69
24 Buffalo Wings$21.29
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

570 Devall Dr, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
five beer battered chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey dijon
Amsterdam Burger$12.00
cheddar, bacon, onions, tomato, bibb lettuce, Wickle's pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, brioche bun (available as black bean & avocado burger)
Cobb Salad$12.00
chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce
Amsterdam Cafe Research Park image

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

540 Devall Dr. Suite 102, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Umami image

 

Umami

2319 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Vintage 2298

2298 East University Drive, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Bow & Arrow

1977 E Samford Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Chappy's Deli Auburn

754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Auburn

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Bread Pudding

Cobb Salad

Salmon

Tacos

Fried Pickles

