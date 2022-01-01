Auburn restaurants you'll love
Auburn's top cuisines
Must-try Auburn restaurants
Mo'Bay Beignet Co of Auburn
155 N. College St., Auburn
|Popular items
|8 Piece Mini Beignets
|$5.99
|Iced Cafe Au Lait
|Iced Coffee & Chicory
FRENCH FRIES
The Hound
124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
hearts of romaine, bacon fat croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made dressing
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, tobacco onions, griddled kaiser roll, hand cut fries
|"Famous" Fried Brussels
|$14.00
pickled onions, feta cheese, house bacon, sherry shallot vinaigrette
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Voodoo Wing Company
2059 S College St, Auburn
|Popular items
|PEANUT CUP DESSERT
|$3.69
|Fries
|$2.59
|24 Piece Wings
|$25.89
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
160 North College Street, Auburn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
|Fried Pickles
|$5.99
|Small Fry
|$2.99
3 Amigos Cantina & Grill
200 West Glen Suite 500, Auburn
|Popular items
|Small cheese dip
|$4.46
|Chunky-Guac
|Pollo Loco
|$11.45
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles
200 W Glenn Ave # 200, Auburn, AL 36830, Auburn
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$10.99
Mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil, Roma tomato, and special seasoning.
|SUPREME
|$10.99
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, crispy bacon, sausage, beef, ham, mushroom, onions, green peppers, and black olives. Each size is an additional $2.
|MYO PIZZA - 14" LARGE
|$10.89
Lucy's
2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn
|Popular items
|Farmer's Daughter
|$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
|Juicy Lucy
|$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
|Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Serves 2-4
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Seafood Fettuccine
|$28.00
Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Saffron Simmered Tomato Sauce, Asiago Toast
|Saffron Gulf Grouper & Shrimp Linguini
|$29.00
Gulf Grouper & Gulf Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Simmered Tomatoes, Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Saffron & Herb Broth Asiago Toast
|Blackened Guatemalan Mahi
|$28.00
Cajun Andouille Red Rice, Glazed Leeks, Citrus Remoulade (GF)
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
|Popular items
|Lobster Egg Rolls
|$15.00
lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, oragne-horseradish marmalade
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
sliced ribeye & sirloin, poblano sauce, provolone, caramelized shallots, wilted arugula, ciabatta
|Crab Cake & Avocado
|$15.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Savanh Thai Kitchen
1750 Opelika Road, Auburn
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
|Tom Kha (Bowl)
|$5.00
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
house smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, "sunday sauce", fries
|Original Acre Burger
|$16.00
charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries
|Garden & Gun' Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
hot-house tomato, vacon marmalade, american cheese, pbr bread, crock of soup
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
|Spencer's Gooey Fries
|$9.49
Country Club of Auburn
1120 S. College Street, Auburn
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$6.00
|Hole #8 Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
|Hole #6 (1/2) Club Cobb Salad
|$10.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
422-B S Gay St, Auburn
|Popular items
|4 Pc Chicken Tenders
|$7.49
|12 Buffalo Wings
|$10.69
|24 Buffalo Wings
|$21.29
Amsterdam Cafe Research Park
570 Devall Dr, Auburn
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Plate
|$12.00
five beer battered chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey dijon
|Amsterdam Burger
|$12.00
cheddar, bacon, onions, tomato, bibb lettuce, Wickle's pickles, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, brioche bun (available as black bean & avocado burger)
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
chicken, bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, cucumber, carrot, hard boiled egg, romaine lettuce
Umami
2319 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Vintage 2298
2298 East University Drive, Auburn
Bow & Arrow
1977 E Samford Ave, Auburn
Chappy's Deli Auburn
754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn