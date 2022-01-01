Auburn American restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Auburn

The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Caesar
hearts of romaine, bacon fat croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made dressing
Bison Burger$18.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, tobacco onions, griddled kaiser roll, hand cut fries
"Famous" Fried Brussels$14.00
pickled onions, feta cheese, house bacon, sherry shallot vinaigrette
More about The Hound
Lucy's image

 

Lucy's

2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer's Daughter$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
Juicy Lucy$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding$14.00
Serves 2-4
More about Lucy's
The Depot image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Depot

124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn

Avg 4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Seafood Fettuccine$28.00
Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Saffron Simmered Tomato Sauce, Asiago Toast
Saffron Gulf Grouper & Shrimp Linguini$29.00
Gulf Grouper & Gulf Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Simmered Tomatoes, Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Saffron & Herb Broth Asiago Toast
Blackened Guatemalan Mahi$28.00
Cajun Andouille Red Rice, Glazed Leeks, Citrus Remoulade (GF)
More about The Depot
Amsterdam Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Egg Rolls$15.00
lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, oragne-horseradish marmalade
Steak Sandwich$15.00
sliced ribeye & sirloin, poblano sauce, provolone, caramelized shallots, wilted arugula, ciabatta
Crab Cake & Avocado$15.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich$15.00
house smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, "sunday sauce", fries
Original Acre Burger$16.00
charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries
Garden & Gun' Grilled Cheese$14.00
hot-house tomato, vacon marmalade, american cheese, pbr bread, crock of soup
More about Acre
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Spencer's Gooey Fries$9.49
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Amsterdam Cafe Research Park image

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

540 Devall Dr. Suite 102, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

