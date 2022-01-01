Auburn American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Auburn
More about The Hound
FRENCH FRIES
The Hound
124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
hearts of romaine, bacon fat croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made dressing
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
roasted mushrooms, swiss cheese, tobacco onions, griddled kaiser roll, hand cut fries
|"Famous" Fried Brussels
|$14.00
pickled onions, feta cheese, house bacon, sherry shallot vinaigrette
More about Lucy's
Lucy's
2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn
|Popular items
|Farmer's Daughter
|$18.00
Fried Brussels, Roasted Carrtos, Gigante Bean Hummus, Roasted Beet Dip, Lemon Aioli, Naan Bread
|Juicy Lucy
|$18.00
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Poblano Aioli, Sharp White Cheddar Stuffed, Lucy's Fries
|Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$14.00
Serves 2-4
More about The Depot
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Seafood Fettuccine
|$28.00
Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flake, Saffron Simmered Tomato Sauce, Asiago Toast
|Saffron Gulf Grouper & Shrimp Linguini
|$29.00
Gulf Grouper & Gulf Shrimp, PEI Mussels, Simmered Tomatoes, Garlic, White Wine, Chili Flakes, Saffron & Herb Broth Asiago Toast
|Blackened Guatemalan Mahi
|$28.00
Cajun Andouille Red Rice, Glazed Leeks, Citrus Remoulade (GF)
More about Amsterdam Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
|Popular items
|Lobster Egg Rolls
|$15.00
lobster chunks, smoked gouda, zucchini, carrot, sriracha, oragne-horseradish marmalade
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
sliced ribeye & sirloin, poblano sauce, provolone, caramelized shallots, wilted arugula, ciabatta
|Crab Cake & Avocado
|$15.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
More about Acre
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|Pepper Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
house smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickles, jalapenos, "sunday sauce", fries
|Original Acre Burger
|$16.00
charcoal onion jam, arugula, acre bacon, white cheddar, brioche bun, fries
|Garden & Gun' Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
hot-house tomato, vacon marmalade, american cheese, pbr bread, crock of soup
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
|Spencer's Gooey Fries
|$9.49