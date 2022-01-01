Cake in Auburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Hot Cakes
powdered sugar, maple syrup half dozen or full dozen
Hot Cakes$8.00
6 Buttermilk Pancakes with maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about The Hound
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cakes$17.00
deviled egg salad, green beans, creole remoulade, garden herb salad, crispy fried okra "croutons"
Matilda Cake$12.00
"Matilda Cake"$12.00
black cocoa cake, chocolate buttercream, chocolate ganache
More about Acre
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lava Cake$7.00
Crab Cake & Avocado$14.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
Chocolate Cake$9.00
chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, strawberry
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

570 Devall Dr, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake & Avocado Sandwich$14.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
More about Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

