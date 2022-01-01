Cake in Auburn
The Hound
124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn
|Buttermilk Hot Cakes
powdered sugar, maple syrup half dozen or full dozen
|Hot Cakes
|$8.00
6 Buttermilk Pancakes with maple syrup and powdered sugar
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
|Salmon Cakes
|$17.00
deviled egg salad, green beans, creole remoulade, garden herb salad, crispy fried okra "croutons"
|Matilda Cake
|$12.00
|$12.00
|$12.00
black cocoa cake, chocolate buttercream, chocolate ganache
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
|Lava Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cake & Avocado
|$14.00
jumbo lump crab cake, avocado, creole remoulade, mango pico de gallo, toasted croissant
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, whipped cream, strawberry