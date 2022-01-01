Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Jane Cheeseburger$12.00
plain cheese burger
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
More about Acre
Main pic

 

19th Hole of Auburn

1120 S. College Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hole #4 Pro Tour Cheeseburger$13.00
More about 19th Hole of Auburn
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

422-B S Gay St, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.99
Cheeseburger$9.89
More about Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
More about Amsterdam Cafe

