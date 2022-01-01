Cheeseburgers in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Acre
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
|Plain Jane Cheeseburger
|$12.00
plain cheese burger
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
More about 19th Hole of Auburn
19th Hole of Auburn
1120 S. College Street, Auburn
|Hole #4 Pro Tour Cheeseburger
|$13.00
More about Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
422-B S Gay St, Auburn
|Cheeseburger
|$8.99
|Cheeseburger
|$9.89