Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 chicken tenders, choice of side
More about The Hound
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers (3)$6.00
3 fried chicken tenders, fries
More about Acre
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Fried Chicken Tenders$5.99
Grilled Chicken Tenders$11.99
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Main pic

 

19th Hole of Auburn

1120 S. College Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hole #8 Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about 19th Hole of Auburn
Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff

422-B S Gay St, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$7.49
6 Pc Chicken Tenders$9.29
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$8.24
More about Proud Willie's Wings and Stuff
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Chicken Finger$7.00
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

570 Devall Dr, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Plate$12.00
five beer battered chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo sauce, or honey dijon
More about Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Grilled Chicken Salad

Turkey Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Po Boy

Grilled Chicken

Naan

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston