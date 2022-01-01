Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve club salad

Banner pic

 

Chappy's Deli

754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Chopped Salad$9.95
More about Chappy's Deli
Main pic

 

19th Hole of Auburn

1120 S. College Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hole #6 (1/2) Club Cobb Salad$10.00
More about 19th Hole of Auburn

