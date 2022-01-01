Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Auburn

Auburn restaurants that serve pork chops

The Hound image

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Dry Aged Pork Chop$29.00
roast carrot-pecan muhammara, strawberry-jalapeno salsa
More about The Hound
Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bone-in Pork Chop$26.00
More about Amsterdam Cafe

