Salmon in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve salmon

The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Po' Boy$15.00
More about The Hound
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Cakes$17.00
deviled egg salad, green beans, creole remoulade, garden herb salad, crispy fried okra "croutons"
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
ralf's lettuce, honeycrisp apple, pomegranate, toasted pecan, goat cheese
More about Acre
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange-Cranberry Glazed Salmon$16.00
citrus-herb risotto, vegetable stir fry
Atlantic Salmon$26.00
Rum Salmon Salad$15.00
grilled, blackened, or pan seared, organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette, GF
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

570 Devall Dr, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rum Salmon Salad$14.00
blackened or pan seared salmon, organic mix of baby lettuces, diced mango, spiced pecans, sweet rum vinaigrette
More about Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

