Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Short ribs in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Short Ribs
Auburn restaurants that serve short ribs
Lucy's - Auburn
2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn
Avg 4.5
(2468 reviews)
Bone-In Short Ribs
$45.00
More about Lucy's - Auburn
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
Avg 4.6
(3039 reviews)
Pulled Pork Hash
$15.00
crispy potatoes, onions, peppers, sunny side up egg, red chimichurri, buttermilk biscuit
More about Amsterdam Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn
Skirt Steaks
Quesadillas
Fresh Fruit Cup
Chips And Salsa
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon
More near Auburn to explore
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(19 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Prattville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(194 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1893 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(162 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston