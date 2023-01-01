Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve short ribs

Lucy's image

 

Lucy's - Auburn

2300 Moore's Mill Rd, Auburn

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
Takeout
Bone-In Short Ribs$45.00
More about Lucy's - Auburn
Amsterdam Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Hash$15.00
crispy potatoes, onions, peppers, sunny side up egg, red chimichurri, buttermilk biscuit
More about Amsterdam Cafe

