Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tacos in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Shrimp Tacos
Auburn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Bow & Arrow
1977 E Samford Ave, Auburn
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fajita Soft Tacos
$13.75
pineapple pico, guacamole, chili-lime sauce
More about Bow & Arrow
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Auburn
2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn
Avg 4
(150 reviews)
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Auburn
Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Tacos
Bread Pudding
Gulab Jamun
Waffles
Lassi
More near Auburn to explore
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Newnan
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Opelika
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Prattville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fortson
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Wetumpka
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Montgomery
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(741 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston