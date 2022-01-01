Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Consumer pic

 

Bow & Arrow

1977 E Samford Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita Soft Tacos$13.75
pineapple pico, guacamole, chili-lime sauce
More about Bow & Arrow
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Auburn

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Auburn

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tacos

Bread Pudding

Gulab Jamun

Waffles

Lassi

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston