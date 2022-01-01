Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Banner pic

 

Chappy's Deli

754 East Glenn Ave., Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
More about Chappy's Deli
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries App$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries Side$3.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Fresh Fruit Cup

Pudding

Cookies

Chicken Wraps

Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fortson

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston