Turkey wraps in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Amsterdam Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Amsterdam Cafe
410 South Gay Street, Auburn
|Turkey Wrap (wraps are pre-made, items can't be removed)
|$13.00
turkey breast, Swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard and/or tzatziki sauce on the side
|Turkey Wrap (wraps are pre-made, items can't be removed)
|$12.00
turkey breast, swiss, cream cheese, lettuce, softened lahvosh cracker, honey mustard and/or tzatziki sauce on the side