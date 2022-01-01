Auburn sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
chopped romaine hearts, grape tomato, lemon-peppered chicken, smoked bacon, home-made sriracha ranch. [recommended tortilla: spicy chipotle]
Tri Tip & Bacon Wrap$12.50
chopped romaine hearts, avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
Tri Tip & Bacon Sandwich$12.50
freshly cut gem lettuce, Hass avocado, red onion, marinated tri tip, apple-smoked bacon, home-made spicy chile lime spread.
More about Garden of Eat'n
38 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

38 Beach Hut Deli

13471 Bowman RD, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
More about 38 Beach Hut Deli
02 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

02 Beach Hut Deli

4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
More about 02 Beach Hut Deli

