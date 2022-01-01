Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve cake

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake$3.00
Moist lemon cake with lemon icing. Made using the juice of fresh California lemons, this pre-sliced treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.00
Made in delicious layers like you'd do yourself: moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
The Club Car - 836 Lincoln Way

836 Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lava Cake$11.00
A fluffy chocolate cake with a rich and warm creamy chocolate center
