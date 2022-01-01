Cake in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve cake
More about Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
|$3.00
Moist lemon cake with lemon icing. Made using the juice of fresh California lemons, this pre-sliced treat is moist and lemony with a tangy-sweet lemon icing.
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.00
Made in delicious layers like you'd do yourself: moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.