Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve cheese fries

Consumer pic

 

Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy

403 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fry$0.00
More about Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy
Banner pic

 

Pasquale's

210 Washington St, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Ravioli$14.00
Served with marinara or ranch for dipping
More about Pasquale's

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Granite Bay

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (310 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (874 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston