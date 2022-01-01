Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve chicken salad

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad$14.00
chopped romaine, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made ranch, bbq drizzle.
!NEW! Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.50
chopped romaine, red onion, grape tomato, artichoke hearts, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
The Club Car image

 

The Club Car

836 Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad$16.00
Sweetcorn, black beans, jicama, cilantro, tortilla strips and Monterey Jack served over chopped romaine lettuce, and tossed in a homemade herb ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ chicken and tomatoes
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Tender roasted chicken, shredded and served over chopped Napa cabbage and romaine, tossed with shredded carrots, julienne snow peas, roasted peanuts, tossed in our house peanut dressing and topped with sliced almonds and crispy lo mein noodles
Asian Chicken Salad$17.00
Tender roasted chicken, shredded and served over chopped Napa cabbage and romaine, tossed with shredded carrots, julienne snow peas, roasted peanuts, tossed in our house peanut dressing and topped with sliced almonds and crispy lo mein noodles
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

38 Beach Hut Deli

13471 Bowman RD, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
BBQ Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

02 Beach Hut Deli

4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
