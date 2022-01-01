Chicken salad in Auburn
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Garden of Eat'n
1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, shredded baby kale, grape tomato, garlic herb crouton, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made caesar.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
|$14.00
chopped romaine, grape tomato, organic corn, red onion, tri-colored tortilla strips, shredded colby jack cheese, lemon-peppered chicken, tossed in our home-made ranch, bbq drizzle.
!NEW! Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.50
chopped romaine, red onion, grape tomato, artichoke hearts, feta crumbles, lemon-peppered chicken, sun-dried tomato vinaigrette.
The Club Car
836 Lincoln Way, Auburn
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Sweetcorn, black beans, jicama, cilantro, tortilla strips and Monterey Jack served over chopped romaine lettuce, and tossed in a homemade herb ranch dressing. Topped with BBQ chicken and tomatoes
Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Tender roasted chicken, shredded and served over chopped Napa cabbage and romaine, tossed with shredded carrots, julienne snow peas, roasted peanuts, tossed in our house peanut dressing and topped with sliced almonds and crispy lo mein noodles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
38 Beach Hut Deli
13471 Bowman RD, Auburn
BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal