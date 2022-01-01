Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve nachos

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Doritos Nachos [2oz]$2.25
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES

38 Beach Hut Deli

13471 Bowman RD, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES

02 Beach Hut Deli

4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Nectar Cafe

948A Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Supreme$14.50
Choice of jack/cheddar or cashew cheese on corn tortilla chips with vegan chorizo, black beans, black olives, jalapeños, guacamole & garnished with cilantro and a side of salsa.
