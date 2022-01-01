Nachos in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Garden of Eat'n
1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|Doritos Nachos [2oz]
|$2.25
DORITOS® Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES
38 Beach Hut Deli
13471 Bowman RD, Auburn
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
SALADS • SANDWICHES
02 Beach Hut Deli
4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|Shaka Nachos
|$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal