Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve salmon salad

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Citrus Salmon Salad$15.50
organic spring mix, diced cucumber, dried cranberries, Hass avocado, feta crumbles, wild-caught Alaska salmon, tossed in our home-made creamy dill.
More about Garden of Eat'n
The Club Car image

 

The Club Car

836 Lincoln Way, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Pesto Salad$15.00
Grilled salmon (4 oz) topped with pesto, over baby greens tossed in a light vinaigrette with tomato, cucumber, and toasted almonds
Grilled Salmon Pesto Salad$20.00
Grilled salmon (4 oz) topped with pesto, over baby greens tossed in a light vinaigrette with tomato, cucumber, and toasted almonds
More about The Club Car

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Nachos

Chef Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston