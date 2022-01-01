Salmon salad in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve salmon salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Garden of Eat'n
1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn
|Avocado Citrus Salmon Salad
|$15.50
organic spring mix, diced cucumber, dried cranberries, Hass avocado, feta crumbles, wild-caught Alaska salmon, tossed in our home-made creamy dill.
The Club Car
836 Lincoln Way, Auburn
|Grilled Salmon Pesto Salad
|$15.00
Grilled salmon (4 oz) topped with pesto, over baby greens tossed in a light vinaigrette with tomato, cucumber, and toasted almonds
