Tuna salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve tuna salad

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Garden of Eat'n

1850 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1023 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$14.00
mixed greens, carrots, edamame, watermelon radishes, mixed bell peppers, kohlrabi slaw mix, seasoned cucumber, ahi tuna with cucumber wasabi dressing
More about Garden of Eat'n
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

38 Beach Hut Deli

13471 Bowman RD, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 38 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

02 Beach Hut Deli

4035 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn

Avg 4.2 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 02 Beach Hut Deli

