Burritos in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve burritos

Salsa Grille - Auburn - (AUBURN) 402 SMALTZ WAY

402 SMALTZ WAY, AUBURN

KIDS BURRITOS$5.99
13" Flour Tortilla (Burrito)$0.99
BURRITO$7.95
Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of rice, beans, meat, and fresh toppings. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Auburn - (AUBURN) 402 SMALTZ WAY
Jalapenos Mexican Grill - Auburn - 640 N Grandstaff Drive

640 N Grandstaff Drive, Auburn

Burrito Del Pueblo$13.49
Stuffed flour tortilla with grilled chicken or steak and refried beans then topped with melted shredded cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and pico de gallo
More about Jalapenos Mexican Grill - Auburn - 640 N Grandstaff Drive

