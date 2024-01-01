Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

1114 W 7th, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Homemade Mac & Cheese
More about Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St

114 N Main St, Auburn

Avg 4.3 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork$17.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping
Mad's Mac & Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St

