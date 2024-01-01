Mac and cheese in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
Champs Nashville Hot Chicken
1114 W 7th, Auburn
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Homemade Mac & Cheese
More about Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
114 N Main St, Auburn
|Mac & Cheese Pulled Pork
|$17.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/shaved jalapeno/BBQ sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Mad's Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink