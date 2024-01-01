Tacos in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve tacos
More about Salsa Grille - Auburn - (AUBURN) 402 SMALTZ WAY
Salsa Grille - Auburn - (AUBURN) 402 SMALTZ WAY
402 SMALTZ WAY, AUBURN
|TACOS 3
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $7.95, based on meat.
- Hot
|KIDS TACOS (2)
|$5.99
More about Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St
114 N Main St, Auburn
|Tacos Sweet Potato
|$14.00
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
|Tacos Grilled Shrimp
|$16.00
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$14.00
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro