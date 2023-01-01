Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Auburn

Champs Nashville Hot Chicken

1114 W 7th, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#1) Champs Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$6.99
Hand breaded chicken paired with half a belgian waffle and a sweet topping
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room - 114 N Main St

114 N Main St, Auburn

Avg 4.3 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Fries$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
breaded chicken/pearl sugar waffle/whipped cinnamon maple butter/spiced maple syrup
Waffle Fry Basket$5.00
