Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Chicken Salad
Auburn restaurants that serve chicken salad
Burnt Ends BBQ
120 Center Street, Auburn
No reviews yet
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$15.00
More about Burnt Ends BBQ
Sam's Italian Foods - Minot Ave
14 Millett Drive, Auburn
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Wrap
$11.99
Chicken salad and lettuce.
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Minot Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn
Chili
Whoopie Pies
Pies
More near Auburn to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.4
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(8 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(500 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1417 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1259 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston