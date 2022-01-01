Auburn restaurants you'll love
Must-try Auburn restaurants
More about Korner Kitchen
Korner Kitchen
901 Central Ave, Auburn
|Popular items
|The Sheridan Melt
|$9.00
Toasted bread topped with turkey, melted mozzarella, fresh basil, bacon, avocado, tomato and mayo.
|Grandpa Mike's Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy piled on top of buttermilk biscuits.
|Theresa's Holy Hot Ham and Swiss
|$8.00
Thin sliced ham topped with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and a drizzle of creamy italian dressing. on a hoagie bun
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
914 Central Avenue, Auburn
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.99
Slow smoked, chopped pork on a brioche bun with a side of Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce.
|Irish Reuben
|$11.99
Corned beef that is cooked in house, grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & sauerkraut. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
|Half Rack Spare Ribs
|$16.99
Our award winning slow smoked ribs, lightly basted in Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce and served with your choice of one side, a house salad & garlic toast.