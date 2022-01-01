Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Auburn restaurants you'll love

Auburn restaurants
  • Auburn

Must-try Auburn restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Korner Kitchen

901 Central Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Sheridan Melt$9.00
Toasted bread topped with turkey, melted mozzarella, fresh basil, bacon, avocado, tomato and mayo.
Grandpa Mike's Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade creamy sausage gravy piled on top of buttermilk biscuits.
Theresa's Holy Hot Ham and Swiss$8.00
Thin sliced ham topped with melted swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and a drizzle of creamy italian dressing. on a hoagie bun
More about Korner Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

914 Central Avenue, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$11.99
Slow smoked, chopped pork on a brioche bun with a side of Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce.
Irish Reuben$11.99
Corned beef that is cooked in house, grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing & sauerkraut. Served on toasted marble rye bread.
Half Rack Spare Ribs$16.99
Our award winning slow smoked ribs, lightly basted in Dano's Sweet BBQ Sauce and served with your choice of one side, a house salad & garlic toast.
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
El Portal Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

El Portal Mexican Restaurant

1905 J Street, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
More about El Portal Mexican Restaurant

