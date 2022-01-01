Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Korner Kitchen

901 Central Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo, pickles
More about Korner Kitchen
Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

914 Central Avenue, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.99
A chicken breast, hand breaded, fried to a golden brown & tossed in our spicy Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun & topped with creamy coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fresh chicken breast that is grilled or hand breaded & fried. We serve it with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

