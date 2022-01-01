Chicken sandwiches in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Korner Kitchen
Korner Kitchen
901 Central Ave, Auburn
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, topped with lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo, pickles
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
914 Central Avenue, Auburn
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
A chicken breast, hand breaded, fried to a golden brown & tossed in our spicy Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun & topped with creamy coleslaw.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A fresh chicken breast that is grilled or hand breaded & fried. We serve it with your choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun.