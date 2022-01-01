Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Korner Kitchen

901 Central Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lenny's Finger Lickin' Chicken$8.00
Four hand breaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce: barbeque, homemade ranch, sweet chili sauce or honey mustard.
More about Korner Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

914 Central Avenue, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
Four fresh cut chicken tenders that are hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with garlic toast & one dipping sauce.
Kid's Chicken Strips$5.99
Two chicken strips, one side & a kid's drink. 12 AND UNDER ONLY!
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (545 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston