Chicken tenders in Auburn

Korner Kitchen
901 Central Ave, Auburn
|Lenny's Finger Lickin' Chicken
|$8.00
Four hand breaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce: barbeque, homemade ranch, sweet chili sauce or honey mustard.
Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More
914 Central Avenue, Auburn
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.99
Four fresh cut chicken tenders that are hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with garlic toast & one dipping sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$5.99
Two chicken strips, one side & a kid's drink. 12 AND UNDER ONLY!