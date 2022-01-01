Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve fried pickles

Consumer pic

 

Korner Kitchen

901 Central Ave, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Fries$6.00
More about Korner Kitchen
Item pic

 

Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

914 Central Avenue, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$6.99
A large portion of hand breaded dill pickle chips that are fried to a golden brown and served with ranch.
More about Rebucks Burgers, BBQ and More

