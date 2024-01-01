Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Roast & Toast

99 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.00
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Steamed milk with Hershey's syrup and whipped cream. An absolute favorite with our young fans.
More about Roast & Toast
Cafe 108

108 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.25
More about Cafe 108

