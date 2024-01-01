Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Auburn

Auburn restaurants that serve waffles

Cafe 108

108 Genesee Street, Auburn

Rise & Shine Waffle$12.00
The Rise & Shine Waffle is 2 scrambled eggs, bacon, maple syrup and butter between our house-made Classic Belgium Waffle! YUM
Classic Belgian Waffle$6.00
This light, fluffy waffle comes with butter and maple syrup. Make it your own with our add on choices! Enjoy!
Falafel Waffle (V, GF)$11.00
Chickpea, red peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegan cheese, and seasonal vegetables. Topped with a light plant based yogurt and dill sauce.
At Long Last

3193 East Genesee Street, Auburn

Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Our Specialty! Cornflake crusted chicken, Belgian waffle, sriracha maple syrup, bacon jam, home fries.
