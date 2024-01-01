Waffles in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve waffles
More about Cafe 108
Cafe 108
108 Genesee Street, Auburn
|Rise & Shine Waffle
|$12.00
The Rise & Shine Waffle is 2 scrambled eggs, bacon, maple syrup and butter between our house-made Classic Belgium Waffle! YUM
|Classic Belgian Waffle
|$6.00
This light, fluffy waffle comes with butter and maple syrup. Make it your own with our add on choices! Enjoy!
|Falafel Waffle (V, GF)
|$11.00
Chickpea, red peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegan cheese, and seasonal vegetables. Topped with a light plant based yogurt and dill sauce.