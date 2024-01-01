Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yogurt parfaits in
Auburn
/
Auburn
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Auburn restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Cafe 108
108 Genesee Street, Auburn
No reviews yet
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait
$6.00
Homemade granola, fresh blueberries, and NYS Greek vanilla yogurt
More about Cafe 108
At Long Last
3193 East Genesee Street, Auburn
No reviews yet
Yogurt Granola Parfait
$9.25
Vanilla yogurt, house made granola, fresh berries
More about At Long Last
