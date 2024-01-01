Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Item pic

 

Cafe 108

108 Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Homemade granola, fresh blueberries, and NYS Greek vanilla yogurt
More about Cafe 108
Banner pic

 

At Long Last

3193 East Genesee Street, Auburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Granola Parfait$9.25
Vanilla yogurt, house made granola, fresh berries
More about At Long Last

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Belgian Waffles

Hot Chocolate

Tacos

Waffles

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

No reviews yet

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Cortland

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston