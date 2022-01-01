Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve caesar salad

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli image

SANDWICHES

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli

18 Auburn Way South, Auburn

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon & Caesar Dressing
DaVita Cafe image

 

DaVita Cafe

32275 32nd Ave S, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.00
Chicken Breast, Romaine Parmesan Cheese, with Gallucci's Signature Caesar Dressing, and Topped with Croutons
