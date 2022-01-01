Caesar salad in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Hops n Drops
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli
SANDWICHES
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli
18 Auburn Way South, Auburn
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Lemon & Caesar Dressing