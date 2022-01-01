Cake in Auburn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe Dupar Federal Way image

 

Cafe Dupar Federal Way

33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S, Federal Way

BLACK FOREST CAKE
Chocolate cake layered with Chantilly cream, chocolate mousse & brandied cherries, fully enrobed with chocolate ganache & chocolate shavings
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (5146 reviews)
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
