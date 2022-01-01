Cake in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve cake
Cafe Dupar Federal Way
33940 Weyerhaeuser Way S, Federal Way
|BLACK FOREST CAKE
Chocolate cake layered with Chantilly cream, chocolate mousse & brandied cherries, fully enrobed with chocolate ganache & chocolate shavings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
1402 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
|CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
|$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!