Chef salad in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve chef salad

SANDWICHES

Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!

18 Auburn Way South, Auburn

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.00
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Swiss, Tomatoes, Onion & Croutons. Comes with 4oz of dressing
More about Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
DaVita Cafe

32275 32nd Ave S, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.50
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Chopped Turkey and Ham, Cheddar Cheese, and a Hard Boiled Egg, with Choice of Dressing
More about DaVita Cafe
A Street Pub

2402 A Street SE, Auburn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chef's Salad$14.95
More about A Street Pub

