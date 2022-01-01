Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Auburn

Go
Auburn restaurants
Toast

Auburn restaurants that serve clams

Cow & Cod/Herfys image

 

Cow & Cod/Herfys

201 A St SE, Auburn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Clam & Chips$19.98
Clam & Chips$9.99
More about Cow & Cod/Herfys
Item pic

 

The Crawfish Hut

32200 Military Road South, Federal Way

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Live Manila Clams$13.99
One pound, comes with one piece of corn on the cob.
More about The Crawfish Hut

Browse other tasty dishes in Auburn

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Prawns

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Burgers

Chili

Map

More near Auburn to explore

Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston